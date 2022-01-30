WBO to Casimero: Fight Butler in London or be stripped of title

UNLESS Johnriel Casimero is willing to be stripped of his WBO bantamweight crown, he should start watching his food intake as early as now.

Casimero is penciled to defend his 118-pound title against Paul Butler in London on April 23 as per the latest advice by the boxing body to Probellum Promotions.

“Please be advised that the WBO World Championship Committee grants sanction approval for the above-referenced Bantamweight Mandatory bout between John Riel Casimero and Paul Butler, scheduled for Saturday (April 23, 2022) in Liverpool, England, United Kingdom,” said WBO Championship Committee chairman Luis Batista-Salas in a letter addressed to all parties concerned including Probellum.

Casimero-Butler was supposed to take place last December 11 in Dubai for the first ever offering of Probellum, but failed to show up during the official weigh-in after being hospitalized the night before due to what his camp referred to as 'viral gastritis.'

But Butler claimed the tough-talking Filipino obviously had weight problems as he was seen working out on the tread mill for long hours in the hotel where both camps were billeted in the days before the fight.

Weighty issue

Talks making the rounds in the boxing community claimed Casimero was still way above the 118-pound limit when his party travelled from Los Angeles to Dubai a week prior to the fight.

The WBO allowed Casimero to keep his title after complying with its show cause order, but maintained Butler remains his mandatory challenger and will have to face him in a fight card to be promoted by Probellum, which won the purse bid last October.

But at the same time, the boxing body gave the 31-year-old champion a stern warning – fight or be stripped of the title.

“In the event that Casimero does not attend the official weigh-in for any reason whatsoever, refuses to fight, is injured or suffers an injury, or is unavailable to participate regardless of the circumstances, the Bantamweight Championship Title will be declared vacant ‘Ipso Facto’ and with Casimero being rated in the Bantamweight division per WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests,” as per the WBO order.

“More than two years have elapsed without a mandatory title defense, and therefore Casimero must discharge his mandatory defense obligations per WBO Regulations.”

Whereas before, Casimero had to fight in a neutral corner, now the WBO champ will have to defend his crown in a hostile territory in Liverpool, where Butler fought for majority of his pro career.

But the WBO has also warned Butler that he’ll be removed as mandatory challenger if he’s unable to fight on April 23, giving Casimero the freedom to defend his title against the next highest-ranked contender.

