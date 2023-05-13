Astrolabio determined to become latest Pinoy champ as he takes on Moloney

VINCENT Astrolabio attempts to become the latest Filipino world champion when he vies for the WBO bantamweight crown against Jason Moloney of Australia.

The 12-round fight is set on Saturday at the Stockton Arena in California (Sunday, Manila time), with the winner wresting the title vacated by former undisputed champion Naoya Inoue of Japan.

See Astrolabio mocks Aussie opponent ahead of WBO title fight

The 26-year-old Astrolabio is hoping to join the ranks of Marlon Tapales, Melvin Jerusalem, and Dave Apolinario as the next Filipino world title holder.

“I am very determined to take the belt home to the Philippines for my family, my country, and my people,” said the General Santos City native who is fighting out of Manny Pacquiao (MP) Promotions. “I am prepared 100 percent. I am very much ready for this fight.”

PHOTO: Mikey Williams/ Top Tank

Despite being a protégé of the great Manny Pacquiao and trained by Nonoy Neri, Astrolobio doesn’t strike fear in the 32-year-old Moloney.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Of course, Astrolabio will have drawn inspiration from Manny, and no doubt, he’s also trying to follow in his footsteps,” said Moloney in an interview by Fox Sports Australia.

“But again, there’s only one Pacquiao, and he isn’t getting into the ring to fight me this weekend.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Both fighters made the weight on Saturday, with the Filipino tipping in at 117.2lbs and Moloney at 117.8lbs.

Astrolabio has a record of 18-3 with 13 KOs, while Moloney, the twin brother of world title contender Andrew, carries a 25-2 record with 19 KOs.

Moloney was knocked out by Inoue in the seventh round of their WBA/IBF bantamweight title match in October of 2020.