Pinoy pug Reymant Gaballo ordered to fight Rodriguez in rematch

REYMART Gaballo and Emmanuel Rodriguez have to do it all over again.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) ordered a rematch between the two fighters following the disputed split decision win pulled off by Gaballo last month to win the interim bantamweight title belt.

The camp of Rodriguez, the former International Boxing Federation (IBF) bantamweight champion, protested the outcome of the Dec. 19 bout at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut as it felt the Puerto Rican did enough to win the fight.

The WBC sees it the same way that a rematch is now in order.

“After a formal appeal was received by the WBC, a committee of ring officials completed a thorough analysis and review of the match, resulting in the order of free negotiations for an immediate rematch between Gaballo and Rodriguez,” said the boxing body in a statement.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Judge David Sutherland had Rodriguez winning the match convincingly, 118-110, but the two others, Don Trella and John McKaie had Gaballo prevailing by scores of 116-112, 115-113, respectively.

Continue reading below ↓

The victory allowed the 24-year-old native of Polomolok, Cotabato del Sur to keep his record intact at 24-0, with 20 KOs.

Rodriguez meanwhile, suffered his second loss in 21 fights including 12 KOs.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Both parties will now have 30 days to negotiate the rematch.

This developed as regular WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali was scheduled to defend his title this March before facing mandatory challenger Nonito Donaire Jr should he retain his crown.

HOT STORIES FROM SPIN.PH HOT STORIES FROM SPIN.PH

The two top 118-lb fighters were set to meet in November, before Oubaali stepped aside after contracting the COVID-19. He was eventually replaced by Rodriguez.

But two weeks before Donaire was to face Rodriguez, the Filipino also tested positive of COVID 19 and had to be substituted by Gaballo despite confirmatory tests done on the ‘Filipino Flash’ showed that he was negative of the virus.

“WBC champion Nordine Oubaali will defend his title in March, with the winner to fight mandatory contender Nonito Donaire,” said the WBC.