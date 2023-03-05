Mark Magsayo loses bid for WBC belt with a unanimous decision against Figueroa

MARK Magsayo lost in his bid for the interim WBC featherweight crown, absorbing a unanimous decision at the hands of Brandon Figueroa on Saturday at the Toyoa Center in Ontario, California (Sunday, Manila time).

The scorecards read 117-109, 117-109, 118-108, all in favor of Figueroa in a surprisingly wide winning margin of what was an exciting back-and-forth fight between two raging warriors.

The Filipino, though, was deducted two points in rounds 8 and 11 for excessive holding.

The loss was the second straight in Magsayo’s career in the wake of a split decision against Rey Vargas last July where he yielded his WBC title belt.

His record now stands at 24-2 with 16 KOs.

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias