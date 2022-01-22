Magsayo not taking chances despite Russell weight problem

GARY Russell Jr. overcame an initial concern on Friday in New Jersey (Saturday, Manila time) when he made weight on his second attempt at the scale 24 hours before he stakes his WBC featherweight title belt.

But his biggest problem is still to come as unbeaten mandatory challenger Mark Magsayo stands in the way when the two warriors clash in the main fight of a Showtime headliner at the Borgata Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Russell came in one-half pound over the 126-lb. limit in his first trip on the scale during the official weigh-in and was given an hour to shed off the extra weight. He eventually made it at 125.5 lbs.

Magsayo, the No. 2 contender fighting out of MP Promotions, tipped in at 125.5 lbs. in a clear proof he’s set and ready for his first ever shot at a world championship.

The Filipino credited famed nutritionist and dietician Jeaneth Aro for managing his weight leading up to the fight. Aro was the same person who worked behind first Philippine Olympic gold medal winner Hidilyn Diaz and amateur boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Eumir Marcial, who also bagged medals in the Tokyo Olympiad, as well as reigning IBF super-flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas.

But at the same time, Magsayo didn’t give much thought on Russell’s weight problem as he’s focused more on pulling off the biggest fight of his career.

“Gary is a really good fighter. I’ve wanted to fight him for a long time. Now the opportunity is here and I can’t wait for the fight,” said Magsayo, undefeated in 23 fights, including 16 by KOs, and trained by Hall of Famer Freddie Roach.

The weight concern is just the latest issue for Russell, 33, leading to his sixth defense of his WBC belt.

The champion had to prepare by himself in training camp after his father and long-time trainer, Gary Russell Sr., had one of his foot amputated due to diabetic complications.

On fight week, the native of Washington also admitted he’s dealing with a ‘slight injury,’ which he would rather not divulge until after the bout.

The mandatory fight also happens to be Russel’s first in almost two years or since he scored a unanimous decision against Tugstsogt Nyambayar of Mongolia in February 2020 to retain his belt.

But the reigning champion is hardly bothered and confident he can get past the 26-year-old Magsayo, who is coming off a 10th round knockout win over Mexican Julio Ceja last August

“There are no concerns about ring rust. I’m always in the gym. I haven’t taken two months off from training since I was about four or five. Boxing is not just what I do. It’s a lifestyle for me,” said the American.

“At the end of the day, I’m a gladiator and I love what I do. I love showing the skillset that I bring to the sport of boxing,” he added. “Nothing has come easy for us. This is not unfamiliar territory for me or my family.”

Third man on the ring is Benjy Esteves, while the three judges scoring the bout are Lynne Carter, Mark Consentino, and Henry Grant.

