Magsayo-Figueroa bout on after Filipino makes weight — barely

HIS weight issue all behind him, Mark Magsayo focuses on the task at hand as he vies for the interim WBC featherweight title against Brandon Figueroa on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

The 12-round match is set at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

This will be Magsayo's first fight since being dethroned by Rey Vargas of his WBC featherweight belt via split decision last July.

The match didn't almost get the green light as Magsayo struggled meeting the 126lb limit.

The Filipino went up the scale twice after initially coming in at 126.8 lbs.

He returned after close to the two-hour grace period and needed to strip bare to finally make the limit.

PHOTO: Mark Magsayo Instagram

Magsayo holds a 24-1 record with 16 KOs and will be fighting under new trainer Marvin Somodio after previously being handled by the legendary Freddie Roach.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Figueroa from Weslaco, Texas, holds a 23-1-1 record with 18 KOs.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He previously held the WBC and WBA super- bantanweight crowns.

Figueroa is coming off a sixth-round TKO win over Carlos Castro last July in the undercard of the Magsayo-Vargas title match at thr Alamodome, Texas.