Pinoy bet Astrolabio floors Rigondeaux to score shock 10-round decision

UNHERALDED Vincent Astrolabio scored a 10-round upset of former world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux in Dubai.

The 24-year-old Filipino floored the two-time Olympic gold medal winner from Cuba in the eighth round on his way to earning a unanimous decision in the biggest win of his career so far.

The lone knockdown turned out to be the difference in the fight as Astrolabio won by similar scores of 95-94 in the scorecards of judges Gary Kitanoski, Bela Florian, and US-based Filipino Rey Danseco.

The native of General Santos City crowned himself as the WBC Intercontinental bantamweight champion following his 17th career victory against three defeats, including 12 by KOs.

A jab and a straight right sent Rigondeaux down in the canvas for the first time in seven years, setting the stage for the Cuban’s second straight loss after being beaten by another Filipino in Johnriel Casimero via split decision in their WBO bantamweight title fight last August in Carson, California.

Nonoy Neri guides Vincent Astrolabio to victory.

Astrolabio, 24, fights under the banner of MP Promotions and trained by former Manny Pacquiao cornerman Nonoy Neri, who was also with Casimero when he defeated the Cuban in their lackluster title match.

Although Rigondeaux showed the same form that made him one of boxing’s most technically skilled fighters, Astrolabio was obviously the more aggressive between the two who took the fight to the 41-year-old Cuban.

Rigondeaux’s knockdown was the just the second of his career since being floored twice by Japanese Hisashi Amagasa during their WBA/WBO bantamweight championship fight in Osaka Japan in 2014. The Cuban still won the fight by 11th round stoppage.

A two-weight class champion, the Cuban two-time World Championship gold medalist, fell to a 20-3 record, with 13 KOs.

Rigondeaux previously won over two other Filipinos against Nonito Donaire Jr. and Drian Francisco, both by unanimous decision.

