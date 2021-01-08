Saludar, Paradero dispute WBA crown in another all-Pinoy duel

TWO Filipino fighters face each other again with a world championship belt on the line.

Vic Saludar tangles with Robert Paradero on January 30 at the Elorde Sports Center in Paranaque for the World Boxing Association (WBA) minimumweight title.

This will be the second crack at a world crown for the 29-year-old Saludar, who previously held the World Boxing Organization (WBO) version of the 105-pound crown.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The unbeaten Paradero, 24, will be fighting for a world title for the very first time.

This will be the fifth all-Filipino world championship bout in boxing history and the first since Pedro Taduran scored a fourth-round stoppage of Samuel Salva to win the International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight crown in 2019.

Paradero has a perfect 18-0 record with 12 KOs and rated no. 5 by the WBA.

But he’s expected to have his hands full against Saludar, who comes from a well-known boxing clan from Polomolok, South Cotabato and a bronze medalist in the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games.

A decorated amateur boxer, Saludar enjoyed similar success as a pro, having won the WBO title in 2018 after defeating Ryuya Yamanaka via unanimous decision in Kobe, Japan.

He defended the title once against Japanese Masataka Taniguchi, before yielding the belt to Puerto Rican Wilfredo Mendez by decision in August 2019.

Continue reading below ↓

Saludar came back in his next fight, knocking out Mike Kinaadman inside six rounds which proved to be his last bout before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

He holds a record of 20-4 including 11 KOs and is ranked no. 4 by the WBA just above Paradero.