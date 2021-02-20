Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Vic Saludar ekes out split decision win over Paradero for WBA title

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now

    VIC Saludar is a world champion once again.

    The 30-year-old amateur standout scored a split decision win against Robert Paradero to capture the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) minimumweight title on Saturday at the Biñan Football Stadium on Saturday.

    Atty. Aquil Tamano and and Atty. Danrex Tapdasan saw the bout in favor of Saludar, 115-113 and 116-112, respectively, but lost by a wide margin in the scorecard of the third judge Alfie Jocosol, 118-110.

    The world title belt is the second one for the native of Polomolok, South Cotabato in the last three years. He previously reigned as champion of the World Boxing Organization’s version of the 105-pound division.

    Saludar’s record now stands at 21-4 with 11 KOs.

    Paradero, 24, suffered the first loss of his pro career for an 18-1 record (12 KOs).

    Games and Amusement Board chairman Abraham ‘Baham’ Mitra supervised the boxing card promoted by Elorde Promotions.

