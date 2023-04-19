Ed Picson, veteran sportscaster and Abap president, dies at age 69

ED Picson, the veteran sportscaster who rose to become president of the Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines (Abap), passed away on Wednesday due to a lingering illness.

He was 69.

Picson was a former radio deejay and part-time actor who became a popular anchor in Vintage Enterprises' coverage of the PBA during the league's heyday.

At the time of his death, the Leyte native was president of Abap, the country's governing body for boxing of which he's been a part of since 2009, initially as secretary general.

It was under his term that Abap enjoyed it's most successful campaign ever in the Olympics in Tokyo last year behind the two silver medals courtesy of Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio, and a bronze medal through Eumir Marcial.

"It’s a big loss for the sports community," said Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Bambol Tolentino. "He is the hardworking person in boxing whether as president, secretary-general or executive director (of ABAP).

"He’s a friend to all, including in the international boxing community."

Picson also dabbled into acting and was once cast as part of the popular sitcoms John & Marsha with the late comedy king Dolphy and 2+2 with Vic Sotto,