    Boxing

    Veteran Joseph Agbeko replaces Casimero in Butler fight

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    Joseph Agbeko has stepped up to fight Paul Butler after John Riel Casimero's pullout.

    JOSEPH Agbeko of Ghana has stepped up to fight Paul Butler on short notice following Johnriel Casimero’s failure to attend the weigh-in for his defense of the WBO bantamweight title.

    Agbeko, 44, is expected to be a tough customer for Butler, the mandatory challenger to Casimero’s 118-lbs crown.

    The veteran Ghanaian was a former world bantamweight champion whose last attempt at a world crown ended in a unanimous decision loss to Guillermo Rigondeaux of Cuba in 2013.

    The Agbeko-Butler fight however, could just be a regular bantamweight bout as no title will be at stake.

    Casimero a no-show

    Casimero was unable to make it to the weigh-in due to what his camp referred to as viral gastritis, although talks were ripe about the Filipino being way above the 118-lbs limit with just a day before fight night.

    Both Agbeko and Butler made the bantamweight limit.

      Agbeko has a record of 38-5 with 28 KOs, while Butler is 33-2 with 15 KOs

