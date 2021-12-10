Veteran Joseph Agbeko replaces Casimero in Butler fight

JOSEPH Agbeko of Ghana has stepped up to fight Paul Butler on short notice following Johnriel Casimero’s failure to attend the weigh-in for his defense of the WBO bantamweight title.

Agbeko, 44, is expected to be a tough customer for Butler, the mandatory challenger to Casimero’s 118-lbs crown.

The veteran Ghanaian was a former world bantamweight champion whose last attempt at a world crown ended in a unanimous decision loss to Guillermo Rigondeaux of Cuba in 2013.

The Agbeko-Butler fight however, could just be a regular bantamweight bout as no title will be at stake.

Casimero a no-show

Casimero was unable to make it to the weigh-in due to what his camp referred to as viral gastritis, although talks were ripe about the Filipino being way above the 118-lbs limit with just a day before fight night.

Both Agbeko and Butler made the bantamweight limit.

Agbeko has a record of 38-5 with 28 KOs, while Butler is 33-2 with 15 KOs

