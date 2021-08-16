Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Aug 16
    Boxing

    After 'fun run' against Rigo, Casimero eyes real November rumble vs Donaire

    2 hours ago
    spin zone
    by homer d. sayson

    CHICAGO - My direct line to Sean Gibbons was unusually inaccessible yesterday, the Sunday after a big fight.

    And for good reasons.

    The affable president of Manny Pacquiao Promotions was temporarily robbed of his cool crooner's baritone.

    "I lost my voice," said his text message. "Yelling at freaking.....Terrible. Otherwise, I'd call you."

    Cuban tragedy

    Gibbons had spent Saturday night screaming his lungs out at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California where Guillermo Rigondeaux cheated paying customers out of a good show by running and refusing to fight John Riel Casimero.

    Guillermo, a 40-year old two-time Olympic gold medalist turned the WBO bantamweight championship into a Cuban tragedy.

    Which was why Gibbons was heard on live television cussing out his displeasure and nearly talking the ears out of reporter Jim Gray about the travesty that just polluted Showtime's otherwise pristine airwaves.

    Can you blame the man?

    I don't. In fact I was rooting for him to spit more expletives to make a point. Forget manners. This ain't Wimbledon. This is boxing, the same arena where Pacquiao himself was robbed twice - once against Tim Bradley and another to Jeff Horn.

    Continue reading below ↓

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    While his vocal cords remain on the injured list, his heart rate is beating back to normal again and Gibbons quickly assumed his duties as MPP prexy.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    CONSIDERING THAT CASIMERO DIDN'T ACTUALLY FIGHT AND ONLY HAD A FUN RUN WITH RIGO, GIBBONS EXPECTS HIS PRIZED WARD TO GET BACK IN THE SADDLE PRETTY QUICK.

    "Looking to return in November or December," Gibbons said, leaving enough room for Casimero to recharge mind and body before heading back to the gym and going through the torturous, elite conditioning regimen under the watchful eyes of the great Angelo Memo Heredia.

    Who exactly will Casimero be fighting against?

    "He wants (Nonito Jr) Donaire."

    Wouldn't that be special?

    Sean Gibbons

    Continue reading below ↓

    Indeed it is on two main fronts.

    Firstly, a clash between the two will ensure that the 118-pound WBO and WBC belts will remain in the capable hands of a Filipino.

    Secondly, and more importantly, a Donaire-Casimero showdown will render conclusion to some unfinished business between the two camps whose originally scheduled June 19 slambang was shelved.

    Nothing spices up a unification title fight more than the shedding of some bad blood.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      In the course of his legendary, Hall-of-Fame career, Nonito Donaire Jr had never shied away from a grudge fight. He'd probably want Casimero, too.

      ASAP.

      Which means that Christmas will arrive early for hardcore boxing fans.

      MORE FROM SPIN
      MORE FROM SPIN

        We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

        Read Next
        read more stories about:
        Sorry, no results found for
        Read the Story →

        • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
        POLL

          Retake this Poll
          • Quiz

          Quiz Result
          Take this Quiz Again