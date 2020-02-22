JEO Santisima need not look that far for an inspiration in his first ever bid for a world championship.

With no less than the great Manny Pacquiao serving as motivation, the 23-year-old ALA boxing protégé steps into the ring as a huge underdog against reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) super-bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete in their 12-round title fight on Saturday at the MGM Grand (Sunday, Manila time).

Fighting in the US for the first time, the native of Masbate City welcomes the challenge of upending the highly-favored Mexican in the same manner Pacquiao did when he vied for the world title in his US debut 19 years ago.

Highly-unknown among the American boxing audience, the then 22-year-old Pacquiao stunned the world following a sensational sixth round stoppage of defending champion Lehlo Ledwaba to wrest the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-bantamweight crown.

Will history repeats itself? Santisima hopes so.

“I’m going to be like Manny Pacquiao and win a world title in my first fight in the US,” said the Filipino fighter, who came in at exactly 122 lbs. during the fight’s official weigh-in.

“Achieving that is a huge motivation for me. It’s an opportunity I’m going to take advantage,” added Santisima, who holds a record of 19-2, with 16 KOs.

Navarrete (30-1, with 26 KOs) is unperturbed and said he’ll try to go for another knockout win just like the way he did in his first four previous title defenses

“I’m going for another knockout victory. After that, I would like to unify,” said the 25-year-old Mexican. “If that doesn’t happen, I’ll probably move up to challenge the champions at featherweight.

“I want to be a global superstar for the sport of boxing, and I’m well on my way.”

Russel Mora will be the third man on the ring, while the three judges who will score the bout are Julie Lederman, Patricia Morse Jarman and Don Trella.

The fight serves as an undercard in the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight championship match.

