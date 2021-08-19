LAS VEGAS – From underdog to sure bet.

That’s how the status of Manny Pacquiao changed in the last 10 days going to his comeback fight on Aug. 21 at the T-Mobile Arena.

The Filipino boxing senator found himself the sudden favorite at the MGM betting odds against Yordenis Ugas despite being the challenger for the Cuban’s WBA welterweight crown.

As of Wednesday, the 42-year-old boxing legend is a -375 favorite, meaning a $375 bet could only take home a $100 win.

Ugas meanwhile, is +295, wherein a $100 bet could win $295.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

That has not been the case last week when Pacquiao was considered underdog against two-belt champion Errol Spence, where he is +180 in which a $100 bet on the Filipino would net one $180.

Spence on the other hand, was +240, meaning waging $250 on him will only net one $100.

Fans meanwhile, see the fight going the distance.

Continue reading below ↓

Odds on it goes at -190 which wins just $100 on a $190 wager, while those betting that it won’t go 11 full rounds is at +135, earning a $100 bet a $190 win.

Yordenis Ugas' handlers unfazed as the Cuban enters the fight a huge underdog.

PHOTO: AP



Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But the camp of Ugas isn’t concerned about entering the ring as underdog on Saturday night.

Continue reading below ↓

“Manny Pacquiao is a star, and of course, we are the underdog side,” said trainer Ismael Salas.

“But to overcome the underdog side, you have to implement during the fight whatever you bring on, and then who can beat who. So is what we try to do.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.