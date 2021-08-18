LAS VEGAS – Yordenis Ugas says it’s an honor for him to fight a legend like Manny Pacquiao especially if this should be the last time the boxing great would be climbing the ring.

Winning the bout and retaining his WBA crown would make everything more meaningful.

“What I want to make sure is that if I am the final guy to step into the ring with Manny Pacquiao, I am going to make sure that I brought everything and I got the best out of him,” said the reigning champion from Cuba during Tuesday’s grand arrival event at the Toshiba Plaza just within the T-Mobile Arena.

“I know together, we will make for a great fight.”

Ugas, 35, earned the right to face Pacquiao when two-belt title holder Errol Spence was forced to withdraw after his eye was found to have a detached retina during the final physical test for the fight.

Spence has since undergone surgery on the injured eye.

Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas are all set for battle

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

The Cuban himself was supposed to face Fabian Maidana in the undercard of the Pacquiao-Spence championships bout, but Maidana suffered a cut in sparring that made him unfit to fight.

With the rare opportunity that fell into his hands, Ugas said he’ll definitely make the most out of it.

“I am so honored to be fighting a legend someone like Manny Pacquiao. He’s done so much (in boxing),” said Ugas, who came in an all-red track suit for the event.

“When I got the call, it was wonderful for me to have this opportunity, and now I am really looking forward of stepping inside the ring on Saturday.”

