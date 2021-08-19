Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Boxing

    Ugas says he can't be KOd by Pacquiao: ‘I'm 100 percent certain’

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    PHOTO: AP

    LAS VEGAS - Yordenis Ugas guaranteed one thing come Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) when he stakes his WBA welterweight title against Manny Pacquiao.

    The champion won't be going down against the Pacman.

    "I'm 100 percent certain he can't knock me out. I've done all the work and preparation. Over these past six years I've really been hitting my stride, and I don't think Manny Pacquiao can knock me out," said the reigning champion from Cuba on Wednesday during the final presser for his 12-round bout against the Filipino challenger.

    Manny Pacquiao, Yordenis UgasManny Pacquiao looks to regain the WBA welterweight title as he fights Yordenis Ugas.

