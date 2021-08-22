Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Boxing

    Victorious Ugas details fight plan that neutralized Pacquiao's power

    by Gerry Ramos
    LAS VEGAS – Even at 42, Manny Pacquiao’s power punching was still there.

    Yordenis Ugas said he felt the force of the Filipino’s granite fists notwithstanding the unanimous decision he pulled off to retain his WBA welterweight belt.

    While Pacquiao seemed to have lost a step or two, the power that knocked out 39 of his 71 career opponents hadn't waned, swore the Cuban.

    “Of course, Manny Pacquiao punches hard. He’s a great puncher,” acknowledged the 35-year-old champion from Cuba. “He’s a great warrior.”

    Yordenis Ugas

    And so aware he couldn’t beat Pacquiao power for power, Ugas’ fight plan was to use his advantage in both reach and length to the fullest.

    “My trainer, Ismael Salas and I had a plan. We were going to move him around, we were going to use the jab and keep him off balanced. That was the whole game plan,” said Ugas.

      That was exactly what the champion did, tagging the challenger time and again with his heavy jabs, while effectively countering whenever Pacquiao tried to force the action inside.

      “The right hand was a shot I had planned to use on Manny,” he said. “It kept working, so I kept using it.”

      That’s why he remains the WBA welterweight champion.

