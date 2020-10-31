UFC legend Anderson Silva tells McGregor: 'Pacquiao fight your best option'

IF MMA legend Anderson Silva is to be asked, Conor McGregor can forget about pursuing a grudge match against Khabib Nurmagomedov.
A fight against Manny Pacquiao is the best option.
"I think for Conor right now, the best fight is with Manny Pacquiao," Silva told TMZ Sports as he weighed the next move of UFC's top attraction, which has not fought since beating Donald Cerrone in January.
"For business, I think the best fight for Conor is to take the fight with Manny Pacquiao." added the 45-year old former UFC champion.
Silva is fighting Uriah Hall next in what will likely be his farewell fight, and he'd love to see a Pacquiao-McGregor fight before the two are done.
Both the McGregor and Pacquiao camps have teased about a fight in the past, but the indication is that it isn't any close to happening in the foreseeable future.
Silva said McGregor needs more training in the boxing department as seen from his 2017 loss to Floyd Mayweather, but said a fight against Pacquiao is worth making.