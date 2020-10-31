UFC legend Anderson Silva tells McGregor: 'Pacquiao fight your best option'

IF MMA legend Anderson Silva is to be asked, Conor McGregor can forget about pursuing a grudge match against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

A fight against Manny Pacquiao is the best option.

"I think for Conor right now, the best fight is with Manny Pacquiao," Silva told TMZ Sports as he weighed the next move of UFC's top attraction, which has not fought since beating Donald Cerrone in January.