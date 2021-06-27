Casimero camp denies Donaire fight called off over drug-testing row

THE unification title match between Nonito Donaire Jr and Johnriel Casimero is pushing through as scheduled.

MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons said the fight remains a go on August 14 in Carson, California contrary to earlier reports the 38-year-old Donaire, reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight champion, is backing out of the historic match.

“Nooooo,” was Gibbons’ emphatic reply when asked about the supposed aborted showdown.

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

Continue reading below ↓

The bone of contention, apparently has something to do with the supposed drug-testing misunderstanding between the camps of both Filipinos.

Rachel Donaire, who acts as manager and trainer of his husband, has been insisting that the 31-year-old Casimero, holder of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) crown, be made to undergo VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency) testing during the course of the two fighters’ training camps all the way to the day of the 12-round fight.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Both camps later exchanged accusations about the issue until reports came out on social media on Sunday about Donaire’s supposed withdrawal from the fight.

But in a Twitter post, Vada-Testing.org confirmed that both Donaire and Casimero have enrolled in its drug testing procedure.

Waiting for Donaire camp's response

Donaire’s side has yet to come up with a statement on whether it is pushing through with the fight or not, but as far as Casimero’s camp is concerned, its still all systems go.

Continue reading below ↓

“10000000 [percent go],” said Gibbons from Las Vegas.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.