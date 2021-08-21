Thurman sees Ugas body shots, uppercut as keys to upset Pacquiao

LAS VEGAS — The last man to be in the ring with Manny Pacquiao believes Yordenis Ugas may have a chance of pulling off an upset against one of the best fighters of this era in their title showdown on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time).

Keith Thurman said the Cuban boxing champion needs to work on his uppercut and be active going for body shots if he’s to claim the ctly where he is coming from, having fought Pacquiao in 2019 and lost his WBA welterweight crown by split decision in a highly-competitive 12-round bout.

Bigger at 5-foot-9 and with a longer reach against Pacquiao, Ugas should work on these advantages, according to Thurman.

“People who have longer reach, people who have longer arms, when they throw uppercuts, they naturally get to go a little lower. I think if Ugas gets into his uppercuts, if he sees that it’s working and he lets that be a go-to-punch, he might be able to do something in this fight,” said Thurman, who served as PBC guest commentator during the official weigh-on for the bout on Friday.

And then, there’s those body shots which Thurman felt worked for him in the latter rounds of his fight with Pacquiao that allowed him to rally back after being tagged down with a right as he was backing down middle in the opening round.

“Body shots, start from round 1. If he faded on me two years ago, he’s most likely fade on you,” said Thurman, recalling how those punches to the body helped him slow Pacquiao down in the late rounds.

“We all know the philosophy behind body shots, ‘you chop at the tree, you chop at the tree.’ If he’s able to do that….”

Two years since that closely-fought bout, Thurman believes the punishment he dealt Pacquiao somehow took its toll on the only fighter to win eight world titles in as many divisions.

“He did take damage in that fight, let’s acknowledge it. It’s two years after. The later rounds were favoring me. What’s gonna happen this time two years later? I’ve never seen Ugas fatigued in a 12-round fight. I’ve never seen that. I think that’s one of his strong points,” he stressed.

The Cuban title holder was a last-minute replacement for the injured Errol Spence, taking on the fight in just two weeks’ notice, so much so that he found himself being a 3-1 underdog against a 42-year-old challenger who’s considered as one of the greatest all-time.

That should be enough motivation for Ugas to prove that he belongs.

“He knows that people think he’s a paper champ. He knows that. And he wants to prove that he’s not that come tomorrow night,” added Thurman.

But those things are easier said than done.

Keith Thurman says Yordenis Ugas needs to play his cards well to have a chance against Manny Pacquiao.

Thurman knows how excellent a fighter Pacquiao is, referring to him as a ‘legend among legends.’

“Veterans can just outplay you, they can do things, and Pacquiao, he’s been through everything, he’s been through everything a fighter can go through, from being knocked out, to winning all these world titles, to always being the small guy at 147. Can you ever make him feel uncomfortable? How can we make this guy feel uncomfortable?” said Thurman.

Ugas, added Thurman, should really play his cards well if he is to retain his crown right in his very first title defense.

“Ugas has to be careful, Pacquiao has trained himself throughout the years taking advantage of fighters out of position,” he said, reminding that’s how the Filipino managed to score that flash first round knockdown on him.

“So he (Ugas) has to do his best to stay solid and not get out of position, and not let Manny do what he does best.”

