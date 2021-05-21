Thirdy Ravena sends supplements, shoes to Olympic-bound Eumir Marcial

THIRDY Ravena made good on his promise as he sent Olympic-bound Eumir Marcial some needed supplements, including a brand-new pair of Nike shoes.

Marcial posted on his Facebook account the tokens he received from the Japan-based Ravena a day before he leaves for Dubai to see action in the ASBC Asian Men’s and Women’s Boxing Championships.

Aside from the training shoes, also part of the package were vitamins and supplements which according to the 25-year-old Marcial, ‘will be very helpful for my training for the Olympics.’

“Support even as simple as these can be very significant and is capable of boosting our morale as athletes,” added the middleweight fighter from Zamboanga City.

Marcial and the rest of the Philippine boxing team will be competing in the Dubai slugfest from May 21 to June 1.

Ravena, who recently signed a new contract with San-en NeoPhoenix in the Japan B. League, reached out to Marcial the moment he read his fellow athlete’s call about needing support in his bid for a first-ever Olympic gold medal for the country.

The high-flying guard out of Ateneo told Marcial his desire to help in whatever form as he wanted to see them succeed in Tokyo.

“This stands as proof that support need necessarily not to be in the form of money and sometimes, as simple as a message of support could already go a long way,” added Marcial.

“Mabuhay ka idol (@3rd_e Ravena). God bless you.”

Marcial, former world champion Josie Gabuco, and the rest of the national team will be leaving for Dubai by Friday night.

Other members of the delegation are Maricel Dela Torre (60 kg), Mark Lester Durens (49 kg), Marvin Tabamo (52 kg), Junmilardo Ogayre (56 kg), Jere Samuel Dela Cruz (60 kg), and John Paul Panuayan (64 kg).

Marcial will be fighting in his Olympic weight of 75 kg, while Gabuco campaigns in the women’s 48 kg.

Coaches and officials include Roel Velasco, Mitchel Martinez, Joegin Ladon, and Marcus Jarwin Manalo.

