Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Oct 19
    Boxing

    Teofimo Lopez unifies lightweight titles with unanimous decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko

    12 hours ago
    PHOTO: Top Rank Boxing

    TEOFIMO Lopez came out on top of Vasiliy Lomachenko in a showdown of lightweight stars, winning by unanimous decision on Saturday in the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas (Sunday, Manila time).

    Judges scored it 116-112, 119-109 and 117-111.

    In a fight with three different 135-pound titles at stake, the power-punching Lopez kept his record unblemished, while toppling a fighter regarded as as one of the best pound-for-pound.

    “You just gotta keep pressuring him, press the gas, stick the jab and don’t really give him that opportunity to set up,” said Lopez.

    “Every time he did want to throw, I had something ready for him.”

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Top Rank Boxing

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again