TEOFIMO Lopez came out on top of Vasiliy Lomachenko in a showdown of lightweight stars, winning by unanimous decision on Saturday in the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas (Sunday, Manila time).

Judges scored it 116-112, 119-109 and 117-111.

In a fight with three different 135-pound titles at stake, the power-punching Lopez kept his record unblemished, while toppling a fighter regarded as as one of the best pound-for-pound.

“You just gotta keep pressuring him, press the gas, stick the jab and don’t really give him that opportunity to set up,” said Lopez.

“Every time he did want to throw, I had something ready for him.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.