Team Pacquiao takes extra precaution days before Ugas title fight

HOLLYWOOD – With his long-awaited ring return just a week away, extra care is now being observed by people around Manny Pacquiao in order not to endanger his coming title fight against Yordenis Ugas of Cuba.

Daily tests for COVID-19 are now being done to all those entering the Wild Card gym where the boxing great is wrapping up his training camp heading to next week’s showdown with the 35-year-old Ugas, the reigning WBA (World Boxing Association) welterweight champion, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Previously, tests were made every two days, but the procedure has since been ramped up in the final week of training camp.

PHOTO: Wendell Alinea

That safety protocols and precautions are understandable.

“Just one positive case in this camp and the fight will not push through,” said Marie Spivey, personal assistant of trainer Freddie Roach, who also oversees activities at Wild Card as manager of the popular sweatshop in Los Angeles.

Even visitors in Pacquiao's mansion in Plymouth Blvd. also are required to undergo antigen rapid testing.

Tests are done through nasal swab with results known within five minutes. Once tested negative, visitors are issued colored paper wrist bands as access to the gym or inside the Pacquiao abode.

The 42-year-old Filipino challenger sparred for four rounds with American Abraham Lopez on Saturday as camp winds down to its final day before Team Pacquiao departs for Las Vegas on Tuesday (Manila time).

He also did five rounds with the mitts with Filipino trainer Buboy Fernandez, and then worked on the speed ball and double end, before ending the two-hour session by doing skip ropes, shadow boxing, and abdominal exercises.

Pacquiao said his team is certainly not underestimating Ugas despite being a late replacement for two-belt title holder Errol Spence, who was found to have a detached retina during the final physical test done on both boxers a few days ago.

“Hindi tayo dapat mag-kumpiyansa,” said the Filipino senator, owner of 62-7 record with 39 KOs.

