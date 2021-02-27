Taduran stakes crown against Cuarto in all-Pinoy IBF showdown

A YEAR after, Pedro Taduran put his International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight crown on the line against challenger Rene Mark Cuarto at the Bula gym in General Santos City on Saturday.

This will be the first fight for the 24-year-old Taduran in more than a year since retaining his 105-lb belt in February of 2020 following a majority draw against Daniel Valladares in Mexico.

The champion from Libon, Albay sports a 14-2-1 record with 11 KOs. He won the IBF crown with a fourth round stoppage of previously unbeaten Samuel Salva in Taguig two years ago.

Taduran came in at 104 pounds during the official weigh-in on Friday, while Cuarto, 24, tipped in at exactly 105 pounds.

A native of Zamboanga Del Norte, Cuarto has a record of 18-2-2, with 11 KOs. One of those losses, incidentally, came against Salva via unanimous decision in March of 2019, or six months before he met Taduran for the IBF crown.

The 12-round match, to be supervised by the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) under chairman Abraham ‘Baham’ Mitra, will be the second all-Pinoy world title showdown in a week’s time after Vic Saludar scored a split decision win over Robert Paradero to claim the World Boxing Association (WBA) minimumweight title in Laguna.

Third man in the ring will be Rodel Garde, while the three judges who will score the fight are Brembot Dulalas, Sabas Ponpon Jr., and Sergio Densing.

The fight card is presented by the Manny Pacquiao (MP) Promotions through Pacquiao trainer Nonoy Neri.