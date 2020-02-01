Pinoy champ Pedro Taduran expects pro-Valladares crowd in Mexico title defense

PEDRO Taduran goes to the lion’s den but nonetheless is ready to stake his International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight crown against Daniel Valladares of Mexico on Sunday (Manila time).

The 12-round bout is set at the Jardin Cerveza Expo in Guadalupe, Mexico where the Filipino champ agreed to defend his 105-lbs title before an expected partisan crowd.

Taduran made weight on Saturday during the official weigh-in, tipping in at 104.6 lbs. Valladares came in at 103.8 lbs.

A native of Libon, Albay but is now based in Valenzuela City, Taduran won the IBF belt last September with a fourth round stoppage of highly-favored Samuel Salva in an all-Filipino world title fight held at the Philippine Marine Corps base in Taguig City.

The 23-year-old Filipino has a record of 14-2 with 11 KOs.

Valladares holds a 22-1 record with 13 KOs, but mostly fought as a flyweight and light-flyweight in his two-year pro career.