Bornea eyes shot at world title in super-flyweight eliminator

JED Bornea tries to repay promotional outfit Probellum’s trust in him as he takes on Mohammed Obaddi in a title eliminator fight on Saturday in Mexico (Sunday, Manila tgime) for the right to face IBF super-flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas next.

The bout against Obaddi in Monterrey comes after Bornea became the latest fighter to join the boxing promotions founded by Richard Schaefer, joining compatriots Donnie Nietes and reigning WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr.

Bornea, 26, tipped in the scale at 114.5 pounds, while Obaddi from Morocco, came in at 113.8 pounds.

The native of Arakan, Cotabato Del Norte hopes to keep his record perfect (16-0, 10 KOs) in an attempt to have his first world title shot, which unfortunately, will be against Ancajas.

The 29-year-old Ancajas of Panabo, Davao Del Norte stakes his title against Fernando Martinez of Argentina this February.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jed Bornea returns to action after nine months.

Fighting out of the San Man boxing stable, the underrated Bornea beat Murodjon Akmadaliev and Japanese Kosei Tanaka during his amateur days.

Tanaka is a former three-division world champion, whule Akhmadaliev is the current IBF and WBA junior featherweight title holder who will be facing Filipino Marlon Tapales next.

Bornea last fought nine months ago in a unanimous decision against fellow Filipino Roland Jay Biendima in General Santos City.

The bout against Obaddi will only be his second overseas as a pro after a split decision against American Ernesto Delgadillo in January, 2020 in Washington DC.

Obaddi, 28, meanwhile, has a ring record of 22-1 (13 KOs), but mostly fought in Europe. His last match came in April last year in a decision win over journeyman Joel Sanchez.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.