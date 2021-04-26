Sportsman, boxing analyst Mike Ochosa passes away aged 55

SPORTSMAN and known boxing analyst Mike Ochosa passed away on Monday following a heart attack.

He was 55.

Ochosa had been involved in various sports, but boxing and baseball were closest to his heart.

He was a freelance TV boxing analyst who was at ringside for 14 fights of Filipino great Manny Pacquiao, including the unification title fight against Floyd Mayweather that went down as the richest ever in boxing history. Ochosa called that match together with the late Ronnie Nathanielsz and veteran Quinito Henson.

Ochosa was president of Punchout Boxing Club and head and program director of Philippine Habagat Baseball.

He previously wrote for various broadsheets and online publications, and just joined the Manila Standard two months ago where he did a weekly column entitled ‘The Coach.’

His final column came out last Sunday and was titled ‘Sports News is good news.’

Ochosa was last seen in public during the online press conference for Jerwin Ancajas’ International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight title fight against Jonathan Rodriguez.

