Sports psychologist Marcus Manalo is new ABAP secretary-general

THE Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) named long-time sports psychologist Marcus Jarwin Manalo as its new secretary-general under the leadership of recently-elected president Ed Picson.

Manalo, who took up sport and exercise psychology at Texas Tech University, was appointed to the sensitive post during its Abap's meeting via zoom teleconference on Thursday.

His official appointment was the first order of the day for Picson as he presided his first meeting with the ABAP board of directors a week after being named as the new head of the country’s national boxing association.

Also a professor at the University of the Philippines, Manalo has been with ABAP for several years now and was credited for helping prepare the boxing team mentally during the last Tokyo Olympics where it bagged two silver medals courtesy of Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, and a bronze medal through Eumir Marcial.

Aside from ABAP, Manalo also works with other national sports associations, most recently with the men and women's bowling team that bagged a pair of bronze in the IBF World Championships in Dubai.

Manalo takes over the position previously held by Picson.

Also named as ABAP officer is Michael Angelo Vargas as treasurer.

Marcus Manalo (left) with the Philippine boxing team in Tokyo.

During the meeting, long-time supporter Manny V. Pangilinan was also named ABAP chairman emeritus which was unanimously approved by the board.

Picson and Manalo presented their plans and programs geared towards the boxing team’s campaign in the Paris Olympics in 2024, focusing on talent identification, coaches development, and a rigid science-based training for the national boxers.

“The challenge handed over to me by (former ABAP president) Mr. Ricky Vargas is indeed daunting, but I dare say, not insurmountable,” said Picson.

“With the kind of support we got the last four years from the PSC, POC, MVPSF and this ABAP Board, I am confident we can do well this Olympic cycle,” added the ABAP chief.

Also attending the meeting were ABAP vice chairman former congressman Raul Daza (Region VIII), who presided over the meeting as Vargas was delayed by a last-minute international teleconference but eventually caught up later.

Others in the meeting were Region I director Atty. Liberato Reyna; CAR director ex-Mayor Reinaldo Bautista; Region IV-A director Deputy Speaker Robbie Puno; Region VI Director Nonong Verdeflor; Region VII Director Lorenzo ‘Chao’ Sy; athlete representative Josie Gabuco, referees & judges representative Ludy Ceriales, coaches representative Pat Gaspi and MVPSF representative Maita Basa-David.

