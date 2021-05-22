Spence wins Pacquiao sweepstakes as title fight set August in Vegas

MANNY Pacquiao is not done yet and he’s not settling for just any opponent.

The 42-year-old legendary Filipino fighter has agreed to fight unbeaten unified world welterweight champion Errol Spence in what could be the swan song of his decorated career.

Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) himself tweeted the poster fight of the Aug. 21 bout to be held in Las Vegas and promoted by Premier Boxing Champions (PBC).

Manny Pacquiao (MP) Promotions President Sean Gibbons confirmed the title fight.

"VIVA! Yes," said Gibbons from Las Vegas.

The announcement ended months of speculations about the eight-time world division champion taking on the likes of Ryan Garcia, Mikey Garcia, and another unbeaten welterweight title holder Terrence Crawford.

But the camp of the Filipino senator took its sweet time to choose the rightful and perfect opponent in his comeback fight since beating Keith Thurman in July of 2019 to wrest the World Boxing Association (WBA super-welterweight belt).

Spence is unbeaten in 27 fights, including 21 KOs and is highly-regarded as one of the best in the 147-lbs division today.

Talks of a Pacquiao-Spence fight first surfaced shortly after the Filipino beat Thurman and the American scored a split decision against Shawn Porter for the unified International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight belts in September of that same year.

Unfortunately, the 31-year-old Spence got involved in a fatal crash accident while driving his Ferrari 488 Spider at a high rate of speed and later charged for drunk driving.

A year later, the Amercian returned to active fighting and beat Danny Garcia via unanimous decision at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to retain his unifield welterweight belts last December.

