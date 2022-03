FORMER ABAP secretary-general Rogelio “Roger” Fortaleza passed away on Thursday morning after a lingering illness.

He was 62.

Fortaleza was a member of the famous boxing brothers from Leveriza that also included Ricardo, Reynaldo and Renato.

They were stalwarts of the famed FEU boxing team of the 70’s and later won honors for the country as members of the national team.

Until his death, Roger was a 3-star International Referee-Judge. As a national boxer, his career was highlighted by a silver medal in the 1977 Southeast Asian Games.

ABAP president Ed Picson says the entire boxing community “ mourns the death of a dedicated boxing man and a good friend.”

Fortaleza is survived by wife Rosemarie and children Renzanne, Reygel and Edrian.

