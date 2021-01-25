Ryan Garcia says dream turns to reality after posting teaser of fight vs Pacquiao

FROM Conor McGregor to Ryan Garcia?

The rising boxing star appeared to be next for the 42-year-old legendary Filipino fighter if the current social media post of the 22-year-old American would be the basis.

Garcia posted on his Instagram account a photo of him and Pacquiao which he captioned ‘A dream turned reality.’ It also had the headline ‘MANNY PACQUIAO VERSUS RYAN GARCIA’ written in bold letters.

The teasing photo came out less than 24 hours after McGregor suffered a stunning loss against Dustin Poirier in UFC 257 in Dubai.

The Irishman, 32, is in major talks for a planned money fight against Pacquiao, reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight champion, later this year until Poirier put everything in the backburner when he scored a second round upset against McGregor on Sunday (Manila time).

Hours after, Garcia made his IG post that has so far garnered 807,975 likes and 20,468 comments.

“It’s an honor to share the ring with @mannypacquiao. I will always respect what you did in and out the ring,” he said.

“Here’s to the best man winning.”