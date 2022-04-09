Rogen Ladon, four other Pinoy boxers gain Thailand Open finals

PHILIPPINE national boxing team standouts Rogen Ladon, Ian Clark Bautista, Aira Villegas, Riza Pasuit and Hergie Bacyadan advanced to the gold medal round of the 2022 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament on Friday at the sprawling Angsana Laguna Phuket Resort Hotel.

Ladon, the reigning Southeast Asian Games men's flyweight champion, unloading sharp counterpunches to take down hometown bet Thanarat Saengphet, 4-1.

"Ginawa ko lang 'yung inutos sa'kin ng coaches na labas-pasok, diskarte lang para makuha natin 'yung laro," said Ladon, who is being guided by coach Don Abnett together with coaches Roel Velasco, Ronald Chavez, Reynaldo Galido and Mitchel Martinez.

"Nakipagsabayan ako sa kanya kasi alam kong kaya ko siya eh. Tapos labas at puntos-puntos para ako lang ang nakakatama tapos siya hindi," added the 2016 Rio Olympics veteran of his younger sparmate back in the training camp in Muak Lek, over a hundred kilometers outside Bangkok.

SEA Games 2019 bronze winner Bautista delivered an explosive right hook against Vietnam's Nguyen Van Duong to score a knockout just 1:05 into the second round of their featherweight semis bout.

Meanwhile, SEAG bronze medalist Villegas victoriously kicked off the female pugs' semis campaign, dominating her Thai opponent Nillada Meeko, 5-0, in the flyweight division.

SEAG silver winner Pasuit edged out Punam Rawal of Nepal by split decision, 3-2, in the lightweight class.

Bacyadan, a towering wushu athlete-turned-boxer, scored a 5-0 demolition of Indian foe Bhagyabati Kachari in the middleweight category.

With the victories, the national pugs secured at least five silver medals in the prestigious tournament organized by the Thailand Boxing Association headed by its president and concurrent Asian Boxing Confederation chief Pichai Chunhavajira.

"I'd rather not look at it as five silvers. I'm looking at five potential golds. Of course, we're going up against very tough opponents tomorrow, but I hope that our boxers can come out and perform well, said Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) president Ed Picson, who is leading the Philippine delegation here along with secretary-general Marcus Manalo.

The finals of the Thailand Open, which hosted 14 national federations across Asia, Europe and Oceania, is slated on Saturday with the gold medal winners getting $2,000 (around P100,000).

The Thailand Open is part of the PH national boxing team's preparations for its overall title defense in the 31st SEA Games set to be held in Hanoi, Vietnam as well as the 2022 Aiba Women's World Championships in Istanbul, Turkey next month.

"The important thing really here is that this is a good preparation for the SEA Games and the Women's World Championships. And even those who did not make it to the medal rounds, we've been sparring them regularly here," said Picson.

