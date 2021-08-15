Rigo draws flak for avoiding toe-to-toe battle with Casimero

JOHNRIEL Casimero wanted a knockout. Guillermo Rigondeaux had a plan to avoid it.

The Filipino champion as early as last year said he feared Rigondeux will run around when they face off, and was proven right on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), to the chagrin of fight fans.

Award winning boxing writer Dan Rafael was among those who posted his thoughts on social media as Casimero chased Rigondeux around the ring at Dignity Health and Sports Center in Carson California, calling the fight a “mess.”

Casimero got Rigondeaux after plans for a unification against Nonito Donaire fell through, with the latter pulling out due to drug testing issues, among others. An netizen said that fight could have been a much better show.

Johnriel Casimero chased Guillermo Rigondeaux but could not get a solid shot and settled for a points win.

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

Still, Casimero did enough to get a win by points in the end.

While drawing flak for the performance, Rigondeaux threw shade on Casimero as he praised Manny Pacquiao.

