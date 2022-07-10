Magsayo yields WBC belt despite knocking down Mexican foe

MARK Magsayo failed to capitalize on a late knockdown against Rey Vargas and lost by split decision, yielding the WBC featherweight title to the towering Mexican on Saturday at the Alamodome in Texas (Sunday, Manila time).

The 27-year-old Filipino dropped Vargas with a solid right in the ninth round, but couldn’t deliver the knockout blows, allowing the Mexican to survive and go the distance to secure the close win.

Two judges scored it 115-113 (Tim Cheatham and David Sutherland) for Vargas, while the other had Magsayo winning 114-113 (Jesse Reyes).

Mark Magsayo is the latest Filipino champ to fall. PHOTO: Mark Magsayo Instagram

The loss by Magsayo also left the Philippines without a current world champion following similar losses by Jerwin Ancajas, Nonito Donaire Jr. and Rene Mark Cuarto earlier, while Johnriel Casimero was previously stripped of his WBO bantamweight crown.

Vargas used his height and reach advantage against Magsayo, who trailed for most part of the 12-round title match.

But the Filipino appeared ready to turn the fight around in the ninth round when he sent the Mexican to the canvas with a vicious right to the jaw.

Vargas led in two of the judges’ scorecards, 78-74, while the third one had it 76-76 when the lone knockdown came.

Magsayo however, failed to follow it up as Vargas recovered in time to hack out the decision win.

It was the first career loss for the pride of Tagbilaran City, who was making his first defense of the crown he won by majority decision against Gary Russell.

Magsayo saw his record fall to 24-1 with 16 KOs.

The 31-year-old Vargas, who has a four-inch advantage in both height and reach, won his second world division title after previously reigning as WBC super bantamweight title holder.

"The first title I won, I enjoyed it greatly, but this one is special," said the Mexican champion. "This win is for me."

Vargas also kept his undefeated record at 36-0, with 22 KOs.

