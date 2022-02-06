Cuarto retains IBF world title after majority decision over Taduran

RENE Mark Cuarto retained his IBF mini-flyweight title with a technical majority decision against former champion Pedro Taduran in their rematch on Sunday night at the Digos City gymnasium in Davao.

The action-packed fight was stopped in the seventh round after Taduran suffered a deep cut in the forehead that was caused by an accidental head butt in the previous round.

Unfit to continue

Following a check with the ringside doctor, the 25-year-old challenger was declared unfit to continue with the fight, prompting officials to go to the scorecards.

Cuarto won in the scorecards of the two judges, 66-64 and 65-64, while the third one had the bout even at 65-65.

The reigning champion improved to a 20-2-2 record with 11 KOs as he retained his 105-pound belt right in his first title defense against the same fighter he dethroned also in February of last year.

It was another heartbreaker for Taduran, who lost by unanimous decision against Cuarto last year, and saw his record fall at 14-4 including 11 KOs.

