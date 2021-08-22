Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Aug 22
    Boxing

    Punch stats clearly shows Ugas dominated Pacquiao

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago

    LAS VEGAS – Rare is the time that Manny Pacquiao is outfought and outpunched in a world title fight.

    Yordenis Ugas now owns such bragging rights against the world’s only eighth-division world champion.

    In a total show of dominance, the 35-year-old Cuban got the better of Pacquiao in just about every aspect of their 12-round bout on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time) that more than validated the unanimous decision he pulled off against one of boxing’s all-time greatest.

    CompuBox showed Ugas was the better fighter on this night when he retained his WBA welterweight crown before a capacity crowd at the T-Mobile Arena.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      In the final punch stats, the Cuban connected 37 percent of his total punches thrown (151-of-405), and used his length to his advantage by landing 21.4 percent of his jabs (50-of-234).

      But most notably, he had a high 59 percent on power punches (101-of-171) in a department the high-volume punching Filipino would usually dominated.

      Continue reading below ↓

      Despite his age of 42, Pacquiao still proved to be active in the ring, throwing a total of 815 punches, but landing only 130 for a low 16 percent accuracy.

      Manny Pacquiao

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      DIsappointing numbers for Manny Pacquiao

      The Pacman only made 8.8 percent of his jabs (42-of-475), and was only 25.9 percent in power punches (88-of-340).

      Continue reading below ↓

      The stats also noted Pacquiao’s percentage in total punches (16 percent) against Ugas was even lower compared to his fight against Floyd Mayweather in 2015 when he netted a total of 19 percent.

      The Cuban champion’s length, size, jabs, and power punches accuracy had him winning in all three judges’ scorecards – Dave Moretti (116-112), Patricia Morse Jarman (115-113), and Steve Weisfeld (116-112).

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again