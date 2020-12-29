Martial arts luminaries want Pacquiao vs McGregor to happen in 2021

ALTHOUGH a match between boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar Conor McGregor is still in the planning stage, Filipino martial arts luminaries can't wait for it to the happen.

Asian Games bronze medalist Monsour del Rosario, Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) founder Alvin Aguilar, and Team Lakay trainer Mark Sangiao all agree that a Pacquiao-McGregor fight will be a hit among fight fans.

“We all know how Senator Manny always delivers an exciting fight every time he steps in the ring. And McGregor is a UFC champion and a good striker. So I think this will be an exciting fight,” said the 55-year-old del Rosario.

Aguilar for his part, said the fight will not only for Pacquiao but for the entire Filipino.

“Everyone will watch it and see how it is any different when (Floyd) Mayweather did it,” added the current Wrestling Association of the Philippines president.

Nothing yet is cast in stone although Dubai has been mentioned as the possible site of the fight, one of two bouts planned by the 42-year-old Pacquiao for next year.

Pacquiao special assistant Jayke Joson said the reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight title holder and only eight-division world champion is hoping to unite boxing and MMA fans around the world by taking on the outspoken Irishman.

“He is preparing for this fight a long time ago to satisfy all fight fans,” he said.

McGregor fought Mayweather in a non-title match three years ago that saw the unbeaten American score a 10-round TKO win. The fight earned $55 million in live attendance and 4.3 million buys in pay-per-view, making it the second-highest selling bout in history behind Pacquiao-Mayweather.

Sangiao said facing McGregor is a good move for Pacquiao.

“And McGregor, he really knows how to sell his fight, too. So it’s going to be a blockbuster fight for sure,” added the Team Lakay mentor, who trains former ONE champions Eduard Folayang, and Kevin Belingon, and current strawweight title holder Joshua Pacio.