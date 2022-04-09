Pinoy boxers Ladon, Pasuit, Bacyadan bag gold medals in Thailand Open

FILIPINO boxers Rogen Ladon, Riza Pasuit and Hergie Bacyadan bagged gold medals in the 2022 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament on Saturday at the Angsana Laguna Phuket Resort Hotel.

Ladon, the reigning Southeast Asian Games flyweight king, earned a 3-2 decision over Asian Games champion and 2019 Aiba World Championships silver medalist Amit Panghal of India.

A Rio Olympics veteran, Ladon fought methodically to clinch points in the first two rounds before surviving a late flurry from Amit in the final round.

SEA Games 2019 silver medalist Pasuit dictated the tempo right from the get-go with solid counterpunching against Italy's Alessia Mesiano to rule the women's lightweight division.

"I'm very happy. I expected the experience from Rogen to come out today. As for Riza, she is a very good counter-puncher and a great boxer moving forward," said Philippine boxing team head coach Don Abnett, who is accompanied by coaches Roel Velasco, Ronald Chavez, Reynaldo Galido and Mitchel Martinez.

Continue reading below ↓

Bacyadan, a wushu athlete-turned-boxer, dominated Tran Thi Oanh Nhi, 5-0, in the women's middleweight category.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Rogen Ladon gets a bigwin ahead of the Southeast Asian Games.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Aside from the medals, Ladon, Pasuit and Bacyadan also received $2,000 (around P100,000) each as top finishers in the tournament organized by the Thailand Boxing Association headed by its president and concurrent Asian Boxing Federation president Pichai Chunhavajira.

Continue reading below ↓

Ian Clark Bautista bagged silver in the men's featherweight, bowing to Serik Termizhanov of Kazakhstan in the final.

Aira Villegas goes home with the women's flyweight silver after losing to Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam.

With the three gold and two silver medals, the Philippine boxing team eclipsed its haul in the 2019 edition (1 gold, 1 bronze) and 2018 (1-1-2 gold-silver-bronze).

"I think we've exceeded our expectations because as you know, our boxers have come from a long period of inactivity. We're happy with where we are right now," said Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) president Ed Picson, who led the Philippine delegation along with secretary-general Marcus Manalo.

After the Thailand Open joined by 14 federations across Asia, Europe and Oceania, Picsom said the Filipino pugs will head back to Muak Lek training camp to resume their preparation for next month's 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam and 2022 Aiba Women's World Championship in Istanbul, Turkey.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.