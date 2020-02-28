PH boxers head straight from Bangkok to Jordan for Olympic qualifiers

DUE to health concerns, the Philippine boxing team has gone straight from Bangkok to Amman, Jordan for the Asia/Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualifying Tournament.

The Filipino contingent was supposed to return to the country last Wednesday from the training camp in Bangkok and leave for Jordan Friday for the March 3 to 11 continental qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics.

But the Jordan Olympic Committee advised the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) that both the men and women’s teams travel directly to Amman from Bangkok in order to immediately monitor the health condition of the Filipino boxers – as well as other participants – given the continuing rising cases of the coronavirus.

The Filipinos held a two-week training camp in Thailand. They arrived in Jordan on Thursday.

Originally, the qualifying meet was supposed to be held in Wuhan, China from Feb. 3 to 14, but was moved to Jordan following the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic in the Chinese city.

Only coach Roel Velasco and ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson left for Amman from Manila on Friday.

The team competing in the lone Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifier is composed of world champion Nesthy Petecio, Irish Magno, and Riza Pasuit, along with Eumir Marcial, Carlo Paalam, Ian Clark Bautista, and James Palicte.

Paalam and Bautista beat out Olympian Rogen Ladon and Mario Fernandez in their respective weight categories.

Aside from Velasco, the other members of the coaching staff are Ronald Chavez, Elmer Pamisa, Reynaldo Galido, and Nolito ‘Boy’ Velasco. Australian Don Abnett acts as coaching consultant.