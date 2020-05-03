Philippine boxing's grand matriarch Laura Elorde passes away at 91

THE grand matriarch of Philippine boxing passed away on Sunday.

Local sports is in a state of mourning anew following the loss of the well-beloved Laura Elorde, widow of Filipino ring great Gabriel ‘Flash’ Elorde, who died due to a lingering illness.

She was 91.

Grandson and NorthPort starting point guard Nico Elorde paid tribute to her ‘lola,’ who he said the entire Elorde clan will surely miss.

“Thank you for all the lessons and memories that you’ve shared with us,” said Elorde on Twitter.

“Thank you for showing us how to be patient and religious. You are our light, lola. Forever in our hearts. We love you so much. Rest in peace, lola Laura.”

Nico posted a photo of his grandmother sitting on a big chair beside a mural of the ‘Flash,’ who reigned as world lightweight champion from 1960 to 1967 and inducted in the international boxing Hall of Fame in 1993.

Laura is the daughter of the grand old man of Philippine boxing, the late Lope ‘Papa’ Sarreal.

