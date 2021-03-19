Petecio, Paalam qualify for Tokyo Olympics by virtue of ranking

The International Olympic Committee Boxing Task Force (IOC-BTF) has sent confirmatory notices of qualification to the Tokyo Olympics of four Filipino boxers.

Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam will banner the Filipino campaign in the Olympiad in July in Tokyo, based on a communication set by the IOC-BTF to the Philippine Olympic Committee.

Marcial and Magno booked tickets via the Asian-Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan March 2020.

Petecio and Paalam qualified by virtue of their highest standing in their respective weight categories, according to the Boxing Task Force rankings.

Marcial qualified for the men’s middleweight class (75 kg), Magno in the women’s flyweight (52 kg), Petecio in the women’s featherweight (57 kg) and Paalam in the men’s flyweight class (52kg).

ABAP president Ricky Vargas expressed elation over the news and rallied the Filipino people to throw their full support behind the campaign of the four national boxers.

“ Let us all come together and focus on the challenges ahead not only of our boxers but all Filipino athletes. Now, more than ever, they need us to stand firmly behind them," Vargas said.