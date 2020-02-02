Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Feb 2
    Boxing

    Pedro Taduran retains IBF title after technical draw with Daniel Valladares

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

    PEDRO Taduran settled for a draw against Daniel Valladares to retain his International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight crown in Mexico on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

    The Mexican challenger suffered a deep cut on his right eye and was not fit enough to continue fighting to the disappointment of the partisan crowd at the Jardin Cerveza Expo Guadalupe.

    The official scorecards at the end of round read 39-37 for Valladares and 38-38, 38-38 on the two other judges.


    Continue reading below ↓

    The cut was caused by an accidental clash of head right in the opening round. It was so severe that the ring doctor advised the referee to have the fight stopped in the fourth.

    Following the win, Taduran raised his record to 14-2-1 with 11 KOs and kept his 105-lbs crown which he won over highly-fancied compatriot Samuel Salva last September.

    Valladares’s record fell to 22-2 (13 KOs).

    Continue reading below ↓

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again