Pedro Taduran retains IBF title after technical draw with Daniel Valladares

PEDRO Taduran settled for a draw against Daniel Valladares to retain his International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight crown in Mexico on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

The Mexican challenger suffered a deep cut on his right eye and was not fit enough to continue fighting to the disappointment of the partisan crowd at the Jardin Cerveza Expo Guadalupe.

The official scorecards at the end of round read 39-37 for Valladares and 38-38, 38-38 on the two other judges.

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias



The cut was caused by an accidental clash of head right in the opening round. It was so severe that the ring doctor advised the referee to have the fight stopped in the fourth.

Following the win, Taduran raised his record to 14-2-1 with 11 KOs and kept his 105-lbs crown which he won over highly-fancied compatriot Samuel Salva last September.

Valladares’s record fell to 22-2 (13 KOs).