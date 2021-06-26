Pacquiao takes jab at Floyd: ‘Di ako tulad ng iba na pera-pera lang’

SIX years after their mega-title bout, Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather are still very much at it.

The 42-year-old Pacquiao found a perfect time to jab at his old American rival, saying he chose to take on unbeaten welterweight champion Errol Spence since he’s all about fighting the best in the sport.

Pacquiao added he doesn’t box in the ring just for the sake of money.

“Hindi ako tulad ng iba diyan na pera-pera lang kahit hindi boksingero ang kalaban. Hinahamon kahit hindi boksingero ang kalaban para lang may pera,” the boxing great told former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala in the Power&Play program which celebrated its third anniversary on Saturday.

Obviously, the Filipino ring legend turned senator was alluding to Mayweather, who just recently took on Youtube sensation Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida.

Since it was an exhibition fight, no winner was declared after the bout went the full route.

Mayweather, who retired undefeated in 50 pro fights, reportedly earned a cool $50 million for the 24-minute work in the ring against his 26-year-old opponent, who actually rose to fame as an internet celebrity.

No way will Pacquiao take the same route as Mayweather does.

“Ako kasi gusto ko yung fight. Fight talaga to challenge the best. Laging ganun hanggang nandito pa tayo sa sports,” said the Pacman in reasoning out why he decided to take on the challenge of facing a very dangerous champion in Spence, holder of the World Boxing Council (WBC) and international Boxing Federation (IBF) title belts.

Pacquiao and Spence is set for an August 21 showdon at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Shortly after the fight was announced, Mayweather said he felt 'sad' for the Pacman.

"When I come and do an exhibition or come out and box and have some fun, I do it because I want to do it, not because I have to do it. Whereas (Manny) Pacquiao at his age, which it's sad that he has to fight," said Floyd Jr.

Mayweather beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in 2015 in a title-unification match that unfortunately, failed to live up to its billing as the so-called ‘Fight of the Century.’

But it did set a record as the richest fight in history, earning a total of $410 million in revenue out of the 4.6 million pay-per-view buys, while also netting another record of $72 million in gate receipts.

Pacquiao added he could have easily taken the easy path if he's just after earning easy money like Mayweather.

"Kung pera-pera (lang) di sana kumuha na ako ng pipitsugin na hindi boksingero kung pera-pera lang ang habol ko," he said.

"Bakit pa ako kukuha ng legend, yung undefeated kung mahihirapan (lang ako)," he added. "But this is the real fight. Lumalaban ako kasi passion ko ito. Sanay ako na gusto kong tinatalo yung mga undefeated at nakapag-dadala ako ng honor sa bansa."

Pacquiao, who last fought in 2019 when he scored a split decision against previously unbeaten Keith Thurman to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight crown, disclosed having chosen between Spence and two other fighters for his next fight.

“Actually ang pinagpilian ko diyan si (Terrence) Crawford, Errol Spence, and Mikey Garcia. Tatlo yan and then it came up to Spence,” he said. “Maganda naman yung laban.”

Pacquiao said a showdown with the unbeaten Crawford is also a lucrative fight to explore if it is only possible to stage.

"Maganda din naman yung laban kung possible yan, Yung Crawford dahil undefeated din yun," he said.

Crawdford is being handle by former Pacquiao promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank, where the eight-time world division champion fought from 2006 to 2017.

Pacquiao has since hooked up with Premier Boxing Championships (PBC) under Al Haymon.

