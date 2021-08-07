Pacquiao-Spence fight pushes through as Paradigm injunction denied

MANNY Pacquiao just punched his way out of a potential danger that threatens the postponement of his August 21 world welterweight title fight against reigning champion Errol Spence.

The camp of the 42-year-old Filipino boxing great got a favorable ruling from the California Superior Court after it denied the motion of Paradigm seeking an injunction to the Pacquiao-Spence championship bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas two weeks from now.

Pacquiao welcomed the court decision made on Saturday (Manila time) as he looks forward to wrap up the final two weeks of his training camp at the Wild Card gym in California.

“Today the court agreed and resoundingly rejected Paradigm’s injunction publicity stunt in a strong and detailed decision,” said Pacquiao lawyer Atty. Dale Kinsella.

“Senator Pacquiao looks forward to his bout with Mr. Spence on August 21.”

Audie Attar, president of Paradigm Sports Management, earlier sued the eight-time world division champion, who is also a Philippine senator, for breach of contract, claiming Pacquiao agreed to fight Spence without his knowledge or approval after the Filipino signed a managerial contract with him in February of 2020.

But in a preliminary ruling on Friday (Manila time), Judge Walter Schwarm already denied the motion for the injunction.

He later affirmed the same ruling in his final decision after both parties presented their oral arguments on the court.

