Pacquiao starts receiving guests again as wounds heal

HOLLYWOOD — Manny Pacquiao is slowly shaking off the effects of his upset loss at the hands of Yordenis Ugas during their welterweight title showdown over the weekend.

The boxing legend began receiving visitors at his Los Angeles abode, three days since arriving from Las Vegas where he failed to wrest the WBA championship belt from the reigning champion from Cuba despite being the overwhelming favorite.

On Monday (Tuesday, Manila time), Pacquiao declined to see any guests and spent the rest of the day just with his family and loved ones as he recuperated from his wounds suffered in the unanimous decision loss.

The 42-year-old boxing great can now open his left eye after initially having a hard time opening it the day after the defeat.

Pacquiao will rest for a few more days before returning to the Philippines along with the remaining members of his team tentatively on Aug. 27, according to his spokesperson Monico Puentevella.

PHOTO: MP Promotions

“But that can change,” added the former Bacolod city mayor and congressman. “Maybe we’ll be able to talk tomorrow (Wednesday).”

Pacquiao has not been seen in public since the stunning loss to Ugas at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, nor has he come out with an official statement as far as his boxing career is concerned.

The only thing he mentioned is making an announcement by September on whether he’ll pursue his bid for the Philippine presidency in next year’s national elections.

Apparently, Pacquiao's handlers are trying to soften the effects of the loss against Ugas on his next political decision.

