    Boxing

    Pacquiao set to leave for US as training shifts to high gear

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago

    MANNY Pacquiao is set to leave for the US by next week as training for his coming title fight with with Errol Spence shifts into high gear.

    The eighth-time world division champion is currently holding training camp in General Santos City, but is set fly out to Los Angeles by July 3

    “Ngayong July 3, para pagdating ko doon hindi na ako mahihirapang mag-adjust,” said Pacquiao, 42, during his special appearance in the third anniversary presentation of the program Power&Play hosted by former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala.

