Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Aug 22
    Boxing

    Pacquiao says he felt leg cramps as early as second round

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    LAS VEGAS – Has age finally caught up with Manny Pacquiao?

    The Filipino boxing legend admitted cramping in both legs during his world title fight against Yordenis Ugas that kept his movement limited inside the ring.

    Pacquiao said he felt his legs began to tighten by the second round onwards, leading to a loss via unanimous decision against the champion from Cuba Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena.

    “The thing is my two legs were cramping that’s why I cannot move around,” stressed the Filipino boxing senator, who is set to turn 43 years old by December.

    Manny PacquiaoManny Pacquiao

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Pacquiao added if he was younger enough he could have easily countered and outboxed Ugas and possibly, wrest the crown.

      “My two legs tightened and were hurting me from the second to the 12th round,” said Pacquiao during the post-fight presser. “I just stayed and countered with his punches. That’s what happened.”

      The fighting senator from the Philippines is not making excuses though, saying Ugas deserves the victory.

      “That’s boxing. I’ve done a lot in boxing and I’m happy that both of us are safe.”

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again