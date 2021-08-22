LAS VEGAS – Has age finally caught up with Manny Pacquiao?

The Filipino boxing legend admitted cramping in both legs during his world title fight against Yordenis Ugas that kept his movement limited inside the ring.

Pacquiao said he felt his legs began to tighten by the second round onwards, leading to a loss via unanimous decision against the champion from Cuba Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena.

“The thing is my two legs were cramping that’s why I cannot move around,” stressed the Filipino boxing senator, who is set to turn 43 years old by December.

Pacquiao added if he was younger enough he could have easily countered and outboxed Ugas and possibly, wrest the crown.

“My two legs tightened and were hurting me from the second to the 12th round,” said Pacquiao during the post-fight presser. “I just stayed and countered with his punches. That’s what happened.”

The fighting senator from the Philippines is not making excuses though, saying Ugas deserves the victory.

“That’s boxing. I’ve done a lot in boxing and I’m happy that both of us are safe.”

