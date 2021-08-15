Pacquiao gets pep talk from ‘coach’ KC Concepcion

HOLLYWOOD – Filipina actress KC Concepcion dropped by Manny Pacquiao's training at the Wild Card gym on Saturday (Sunday, Manilatime).

The famous daughter of singer-actress Sharon Cuneta was a surprise visitor at the legendary sweatshop located at Vine St., dropping by just after Pacquiao had wrapped up training for the day.

The presence of the 36-year-old celebrity endorser and entrepreneur naturally caused a stir at the gym, with just about everyone seeking a selfie with one of the most beautiful faces in Philippine showbiz.

PHOTO: Wendell Alinea

Continue reading below ↓

Concepcion, who brought along a few friends with her, later had a light banter with the Filipino boxing great, volunteering to coach Pacquiao in his world title fight against Cuban Yordenis Ugas next week at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Ako coach mo, kuya. Hindi mo ba alam? Ako ang magko-coach sa iyo,” said KC laughing. “Ayaw mo ba?

To which Pacquiao replied, “Talo talaga tayo,” which brought the house down.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

KC was quick to answer back, “Ay, hindi panalo. Winner always.”

The two later had a friendly hug before having their pictures taken together.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.