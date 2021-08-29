Pacquiao returns to Manila facing major issues in boxing career, politics

MANNY Pacquiao returns to the country early on Monday morning from the US, with him questions begging for answers.

A throng of supporters sent off the boxing legend and his family before departing for the Los Angeles International Airport for his midnight flight on Saturday via Philippine Airlines flight 103.

He arrives in the country with issues about his boxing career and political plans expected to be answered.

Exactly a week ago, the 42-year-old fighting senator absorbed a unanimous decision loss to Cuban Yordenis Ugas as he failed to wrest the WBA welterweight crown from the reigning champion.

One of boxing’s huge upsets for 2021 obviously left a dent on Pacquiao’s political future especially with speculations ripe he will be seeking the Philippine presidency in next year’s national elections.



Pacquiao said he will make an announcement on both issues by September, or about a month before the formal filing of the certificates of candidacy for all elective positions in the 2022 elections by October 1.

Despite the sorry loss to Ugas, the mood was upbeat at the Pacquiao residence in Los Angeles prior to his departure.

The eight-division world champion spent the hours playing several round of chess and later on, took time signing memorabilia such as boxing gloves and posters as supervised by MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons.

Several of his visitors later took photos of him outside their house before the boxing superstar finally boarded his black signature van that transported him and the rest of his team to the airport.

