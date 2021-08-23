Pacquiao needs five stitches, set for eye checkup after loss to Ugas

HOLLYWOOD – The mark on his face was a major proof Manny Pacquiao got into a war with Yordenis Ugas as they fought for 12 rounds for the WBA welterweight championship over the weekend.

Pacquiao absorbed a unanimous decision loss as he failed in his bid to wrest a world title at the age of 42.

Manny Pacquiao eye injury

It likewise left him with stains on his face including a cut under the right eye and another just above the left eye, and a minor lump on the forehead.

The cut on the left eye needed five stitches to close, according to Pacquiao lawyer Atty. Tom Falgui.

“And hindi niya mai-dilat yung kaliwang mata niya pag-gising the day after the fight,” Falgui said, adding Pacquiao already slept at 4 a.m. on Sunday and then woke up at 9 a.m. to attend a church service.

PHOTO: AP

Those swelling and puffiness were made possible by the constant jabs and steady right hands of Ugas, who kept Pacquiao from a distance by taking full use of his size and long reach.

“His range was really good for the fight. We couldn’t reach him,” said Pacquiao trainer Freddie Roach of the champion from Cuba.

“His range was really hard to get to, he had long arms, very tall,” he added. “He was tough for Manny to reach at times, and he fought a good fight.”

Falgui said the Filipino boxing great is scheduled to see an optometrist for a check-up of both the injured eyes.

“Titignan din kung may damage yung mata niya, kung may corneal abrasion, or what,” added the lawyer.

The team of Pacquiao is now back in Los Angeles after leaving Las Vegas Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours following the fight.

The Filipino boxing legend travelled together with his entire family in a huge black van where Pacquiao just slept most of the time during the four-hour travel back to LA.

Continue reading below ↓

